Man taught love by cat helps local shelter get $1K grant

PARLIER, Calif. (KGPE) – A local cat shelter has been awarded a large grant after a man shared his story on how his adopted cat changed his life.

The $1,000 grant was awarded Sunday from nonprofit Petco Love to The Cat House on the Kings in Fresno County.

John Damrose was selected as one of 100 national winners following his tale about his cat that helped him realize his own abilities and taught him unconditional love.

“As long as there’s animals out there that need us, we’re going to do everything in our power to change their lives that way that they change ours,” explained Petco Love’s Alex Garecht.

So far this year, Petco Love has provided around $1 million in grants.