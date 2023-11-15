CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was allegedly armed with a gun and was having a mental health crisis was detained in Clovis on Wednesday, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say they responded to the area of Pistachio and Sierra avenues around 6:45 a.m.

Investigators say the man had made several calls throughout the evening to the police, and there was information according to police he was possibly having a mental health crisis.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said the man came out of a home and began to walk through the neighborhood. Officials say they noticed that the man was carrying a handgun.

Officers responded with an armored vehicle and they were able to contact the man and use a taser to take him into custody after the man allegedly pointed a gun at officers.

The man was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. His identity was not officially released.