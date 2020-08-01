Man sustained major injuries after falling 100 feet near Nobe Young Creek Falls in Tulare County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 39-year-old man sustained major injuries after falling 100 feet near Nobe Young Creek Falls in Johnsondale Saturday, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Two deputies were able to locate the man and waited for helicopter assistance from California Highway Patrol.

Deputies say the man is alive and was airlifted by a CHP helicopter to a local hospital for treatment.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know