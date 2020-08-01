Man sustained major injuries after falling 100 feet near Nobe Young Creek Falls in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 39-year-old man sustained major injuries after falling 100 feet near Nobe Young Creek Falls in Johnsondale Saturday, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Two deputies were able to locate the man and waited for helicopter assistance from California Highway Patrol.

Deputies say the man is alive and was airlifted by a CHP helicopter to a local hospital for treatment.

