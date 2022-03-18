FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of pimping an underage girl in Fresno.

On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a teen girl who had jumped from a parked vehicle in Fresno. Investigators located the 14-year-old girl who told officers that she had been physically assaulted inside the vehicle and that she had jumped out of the vehicle to get away, according to a release from Fresno police. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Officers suspected that the teen may be a human trafficking victim, and the Vice Unit of the Fresno Police Special Investigations Bureau responded to the hospital to assist with the investigation.

Detectives from the Vice Unit say they were able to identify the trafficker as Avery Johnson, 19, of Fresno, and that they were able to enough obtain evidence to place Johnson under arrest. He was located five days later in a vehicle in the area of Olive and Cedar avenues and taken into custody, police say.

John faces charges of human trafficking of a minor, pandering, pimping, and committing a felony while on bail.

Anyone with information on crimes related to human trafficking is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.