MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Merced Police Department’s gang unit arrested a suspect wanted for lewd acts with a minor.

Police say Miguel Canas, 47, was arrested in the 900 block of Easy Sandy Mush Road as police were serving an arrest warrant Friday afternoon.

Canas was wanted regarding three counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 and he is being held on a $2-million bail.

Merced police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Detective Jasso at 209-385-8889.