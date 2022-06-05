FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Fresno police say a man is mighty lucky to have walked away from an incident with a train with non-life threatening injuries Sunday morning.

Officers received a call of a train versus a pedestrian around 8:20 a.m. at California Avenue and East Street in Fresno.

Investigating officers say the man actually lives in the area and he told them he was trying to run across the tracks to beat the train when he was clipped.

Officers say the man, in his early 30s, received minor cuts and one broken bone as a result and is expected to recover.