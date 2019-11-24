Man suffers burns in Fresno garage fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man suffered burns Saturday evening in a garage blaze at a central Fresno home, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Clark Street and Lewis Avenue, just north of Highway 180, the fire department said. Crews arrived and found the garage on fire.

One person suffered burns and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment. Fire officials could not speak to the extent of the victim’s burns.

There is no estimation of damages to the house, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials are not sure whether the victim was living in the garage at the time of the blaze.

Units are on scene of a #HOUSEFIRE in the area of N. Clark and E. Lewis. pic.twitter.com/JZuxeMpDwX — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) November 24, 2019

