Man suffers burns in Fresno garage fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man suffered burns Saturday evening in a garage blaze at a central Fresno home, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Clark Street and Lewis Avenue, just north of Highway 180, the fire department said. Crews arrived and found the garage on fire.

One person suffered burns and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment. Fire officials could not speak to the extent of the victim’s burns.

There is no estimation of damages to the house, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials are not sure whether the victim was living in the garage at the time of the blaze.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com