PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old Bakersfield man was seriously injured in Porterville after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say they responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian traffic collision around 10:00 p.m. at Highway 65 and Teapot Dome Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene minutes later they found Leopold Kalaitzidis laying in the center median suffering from major injuries.

Investigation says Kalaitzidis was walking eastbound in the crosswalk against a solid red light, with northbound and southbound traffic having the green light. Kalaitzidis was walking from the number two lane to the number one lane when he was struck by the right-side mirror of a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 65.

Officials say a commercial truck was southbound on Highway 65 slightly behind in the next lane but was able to swerve to the right and narrowly avoided striking Kalaitzidis. The vehicle behind the truck did not see Kalaitzidis and struck him and he went over the top of the vehicle before coming to rest in the dirt median.

Kalaitzidis was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital and is currently listed in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factored in this collision, police say.