Man struck and killed while walking on Fresno highway identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was struck and killed while walking on a section of southbound Highway 99 in Fresno County on Monday was identified by Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say 53-year-old Ranjit Singh of Selma was the person killed around 4:35 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound near the Jensen exit on Highway 99.

Officers say the driver was not able to see Singh walking in the dark until the last moment when the driver unsuccessfully attempted to avoid hitting the victim. Singh was then struck again by a different vehicle also traveling southbound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.