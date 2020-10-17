Man struck and killed while walking along connector ramp at Hwy 41/Hwy 180 interchange identified

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man that was struck and killed Saturday morning while walking on a connector ramp at Highway 41 and Highway 180 interchange has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officers say they received a report around 1:30 a.m. of an injury crash on the southbound Highway 41 connector ramp to eastbound Highway 180.

When officers arrived they found a man was walking within travel lanes of the ramp at the time of the crash.

The man was declared dead at the scene while the driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The victim was identified as Derris Kennedy, 26, of Alabama, according to the coroner’s office.

CHP believes alcohol or drugs do not believe to be a factor in the crash as the investigation continues.

