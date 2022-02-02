Man struck and killed while walking across Visalia street

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after officers say a man who was walking across a street in Visalia was struck and killed by a passing motorist on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Ben Maddox Way and Buena Vista Avenue.

According to the Visalia Police Department, the pedestrian was walking across Ben Maddox Way when a car traveling southbound on the same street hit him. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The identities of those involved are yet to be officially released. The investigation is ongoing. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the incident.