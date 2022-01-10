Man struck and killed by vehicle in northwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in northwest Fresno Monday has been identified by authorities.

According to law enforcement Karamjit Singh, 53 of Fresno, died Monday after he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Shaw and Marty avenues in northwest Fresno.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck Singh is cooperating with investigators and that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

If you have any information on the crash, contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.