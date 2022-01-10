Man struck and killed by vehicle in northwest Fresno identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in northwest Fresno Monday has been identified by authorities.

According to law enforcement Karamjit Singh, 53 of Fresno, died Monday after he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Shaw and Marty avenues in northwest Fresno.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck Singh is cooperating with investigators and that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

If you have any information on the crash, contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com