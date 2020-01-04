Man struck and killed by train near Selma: Police

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in his mid-50s was struck and killed by a train Saturday afternoon near Selma, according to the Selma Police Department.

Officers received a report of a train hitting a pedestrian around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Golden State Boulevard and S. Nebraska Avenue.

Police say the man was walking on the tracks with his earbuds on and never heard the train coming up behind him during the time of the collision.

The victim’s identity has been withheld until next of kin are notified.

This story will be updated.

