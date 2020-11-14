Man struck and killed by train in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police said a man was struck and killed by a freight train Friday night after trying to cross the tracks.

Officers responded to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in the area of 1500 V St. for a report that someone had been struck by a train. Arriving officers found the body of a 50-year-old man near the crossing.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Police said. An investigation found that it appeared that the man was pushing stroller to carry items across the tracks when a westbound train struck him.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisl@cityofmerced.org.