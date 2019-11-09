Man struck and killed by a train near Roeding Park

Breaking News
FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed after being hit by a train Friday night, according to Fresno Police.

Lt. Bill Dooley says it happened around 5:30 p.m. near Golden State Boulevard and Pine Avenue, just a block away from Roeding Park.

The train’s conductor tells police he was traveling southbound from McKinley Avenue when he saw what appeared to be a transient man pushing a bicycle across the tracks.

He honked the horn, but the victim “did not pay attention” and was struck.

He hasn’t been identified yet.

