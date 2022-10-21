FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man racked up an expensive tab after stealing beer from a beverage distribution center, according to the Fresno Police Department.

During a recent break-in, officers said a man stole $1,500 worth of beer from Valley Wide Beverage near East and Central avenues.

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Surveillance photos provided by police show a man pushing a cart loaded with over a dozen cases of beer.

The man was seen wearing a white t-shirt, a white glove, and dark-colored shorts and shoes in the photos.

“If you went to a party this week and wondered how they afforded all that alcohol, take a look at these photos,” police officials wrote in a Facebook post about the theft.

Investigators did not specify what day or time the theft happened.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.