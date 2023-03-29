KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Video of crews in Kings County rescue man stranded in water stuck on the roof of a truck.

Deputies say on March 23 around 8:30 p.m., dispatch received a call of a person stranded in the water in the area of 6th and Redding avenues south of Corcoran.

The person stated water was pouring into the cab of his Ford F150 and the water level was over his headlights.

As deputies were on their way to the area, Air 1 flew overhead and located the man who was standing on the hood of his pickup truck surrounded by water. It appeared his pickup truck had been washed off the roadway and was floating in the water.

Kings County water rescue unit was deployed along with the California Office of Emergency Services and their high-water rescue vehicles.

When rescue teams arrived on the scene and determined the best way to reach the man was by boat. A boat was launched with Air 1 overhead. Air 1 helped to guide the boat to the man where he was successfully rescued.

Investigators say the man had driven around road-closed signs and had become trapped in rapidly rising water levels.