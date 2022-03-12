FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An off-duty employee was stabbed after he tried to stop a theft at an auto store on Saturday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:15 p.m., deputies were called out to an AutoZone near Cedar and Clinton avenues for a report of a possible theft.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While investigating, deputies say they learned an employee had come into the store on his day off when he spotted two men stealing items.

Deputies say the off-duty employee confronted the men as they were leaving the store with the stolen merchandise, leading to a struggle.

At some point, deputies say one of the suspects pulled out a weapon and stabbed the employee with it.

Following the stabbing, officials say the suspects left the store in a dark-colored vehicle.

A description of the suspects has not been provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.