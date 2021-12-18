Man stabbed to death near Tower District in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death near the Tower District on Saturday afternoon, according to Fresno police officials.

Just before 1:00 p.m., police responded to reports of a man in a parking lot near Olive and Palm avenues who had blood on him and appeared to be suffering from a stab wound.

Upon arrival, officers say they found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds on Olive Avenue. According to officials, the man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say homicide detectives have responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

The suspect has yet to be identified. This is an ongoing investigation.