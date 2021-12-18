Man stabbed to death near Tower District in Fresno, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death near the Tower District on Saturday afternoon, according to Fresno police officials.

Just before 1:00 p.m., police responded to reports of a man in a parking lot near Olive and Palm avenues who had blood on him and appeared to be suffering from a stab wound.

Upon arrival, officers say they found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds on Olive Avenue. According to officials, the man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say homicide detectives have responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

The suspect has yet to be identified. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss