Man stabbed multiple times in Central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the back on Sunday, according to authorities.

Police say they responded to a call at a home near Fruit and Cornell Avenues at around 7:30 p.m. about someone being stabbed or hurt with a chair.

When they arrived at least two people were watching a baby in the home, when the baby’s parents arrived the parents and family members became aggressive, according to police.

A knife was recovered at the home during the investigation. Police say they are investigating if the case was self-defense or if any charges will be made.

