Man stabbed multiple times in Central Fresno, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the back on Sunday, according to authorities.

Police say they responded to a call at a home near Fruit and Cornell Avenues at around 7:30 p.m. about someone being stabbed or hurt with a chair.

When they arrived at least two people were watching a baby in the home, when the baby’s parents arrived the parents and family members became aggressive, according to police.

A knife was recovered at the home during the investigation. Police say they are investigating if the case was self-defense or if any charges will be made.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know