TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- An investigation is underway in the South Valley after a man was stabbed early Sunday morning.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the call in the 21900 block of Road 36 in Tulare just after midnight.

Responding deputies say they arrived to find a 21-year-old man who had been stabbed, and emergency crews transported him to the hospital.

Detectives are currently investigating this case, and ask if anyone has information to please call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.