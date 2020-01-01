Man stabbed in Fresno during domestic disturbance, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was stabbed in the head during a domestic disturbance in Fresno on Tuesday, the Fresno Police Department said.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 5400 block of west Santa Ana Avenue.

They found a man who had a substantial gash in his head.

The woman involved in the incident seemed confused like she didn’t know what was happening, according to police.

The woman complained of pain, and both she and him were transported to an area hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.