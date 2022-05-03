FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men are now recovering in a local hospital after a disturbance led to a stabbing on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 6:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Effie and Divisidero streets after it was reported that someone had possibly been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his arm and bleeding from a cut on his head.

A short time later, officers say witnesses pointed them in the direction of a 54-year-old man who was suffering from several blunt force injuries.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating, officers say they learned that the 44-year-old man had physically assaulted the 54-year-old man during a disturbance leading up to the stabbing.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.