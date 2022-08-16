FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was stabbed at a bus stop on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the incident happened at 8:30 p.m. at the bus stop on Vassar and Blackstone avenues. A 59-year-old man was getting off the bus when a man stabbed him in the neck from behind. At the time, the victim was wearing headphones and did not hear or see the suspect.

Officials say the victim suffered minor wounds and was treated at the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

The stabbing was unprovoked, according to police. The scene has been cleared and the incident is under investigation.