FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A garage and two vehicles were described as a total loss on Monday after a fire started in the central Fresno home Monday morning while the person living there was asleep, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, three engines, two trucks and a battalion chief responded to a house fire around 10:15 a.m. in the 1700 Block of Cornell Avenue near Shields and West avenue.

When crews arrived they say the garage had a heavy fire with smoke coming out of the home’s vents. Because of a quick response, fire crews say they were able to knock down the fire.

One person was home at the time of the fire and was sleeping. A neighbor and the noise of the fire alerted him of the fire and he was able to get out uninjured, according to officials.

Investigators say it looks like the fire was started accidentally and began near the two vehicles.