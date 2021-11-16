Person showering in burning vacant home flees after being rescued by Fresno fire crews, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A person who was rescued from a burning home in Fresno Tuesday morning eventually ran away from first responders according to firefighters.

Crews responded to a house fire near Rowell and Iowa avenues around noon in southeast Fresno. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the vacant house.

A person described by authorities as a “possible squatter” had been taking a shower when the fire spread from a fireplace to the rest of the house, according to investigators.

First responders were able to rescue the person in the home who fled the scene after being pulled from the house, said Jonathan Lopez of the Fresno fire department.