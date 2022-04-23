VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Visalia.

Officers say they are still investigating the shooting, which occurred near Sowell Street and Howard Avenue. They received a report of gunshots in the area just after midnight. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Investigators say the unidentified man died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Rob Meier at (559) 713-4211.