FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot early Thursday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say it happened around 4:00 a.m. at an apartment complex near Edison High School on Tulare Street and California Avenue.

Investigators say it appears the victim, a man in his 30s, was shot through a bedroom window and there may have been an exchange of gunfire. The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.