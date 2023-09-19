FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man in Fresno was shot near an elementary school and was taken to the hospital.

Fresno Police Department announced Tuesday that a man who appears to be in his late 50s to early 60s was shot in the area of the 4700 block of East Liberty Avenue.

The shooting took place at around 9:15 a.m. as officers say they arrived at the scene and confirmed the shooting was in that location. Officers say there seemed to be a disturbance at the home which then led to the shots fired outside of the home.

The Fresno police department says the victim is now in critical condition and was taken to the hospital.

The shooting took place near Sunnyside High School and Lane Elementary. A “Shelter in Place” was issued as a precaution.

If anyone has any more information, you are asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.