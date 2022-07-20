MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times Tuesday, according to Merced Police officers.

Police say they received reports of shots fired on 12th Street between G and H street. When officers arrived they say they found the victim, 32, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition, police say. Witness say at least one gunman arrived on a bike and fled towards G Street.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Sergeant Haygood at 209-385-6998.