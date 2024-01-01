AVENAL, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after being shot in Avenal Saturday night, according to the Avenal Police Department.

Police say around 9:14 p.m. officers responded to Central Ave just north of Dome Street on a report of a man in the roadway.

According to police, upon arrival, the adult male, later identified as Rudy Moralez was transported to a local hospital. It was discovered at the time, Moralez suffered a single gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and subsequently died of his injuries.

Police say that no suspects have been identified at the time.

The investigation was assumed by the King’s County Sheriff’s Office and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the King’s County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 852-4657 or contact Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867) or online at valleycrimestoppers.org.