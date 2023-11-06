FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed over the weekend by officers with the Fresno Police Department was identified on Monday.

Maximiliano “Max” Sosa Jr. was the person officers say brandished a pair of scissors at them and made it known he wished to end his life.

On Saturday morning, police were called to a home in the 5500 block of North Dante in northwest Fresno to check on a person who claimed to be suicidal. Officers say they were able to speak with the man upon their arrival, but following their interaction, he allegedly accelerated the vehicle he was driving and pointed the car in their direction – before getting away. He returned a short time later.

Maximiliano “Max” Sosa Jr, 33

Investigators say there was a victim at the home who told them the suspect was suicidal and under the influence of alcohol. Officers say the man then wielded a pair of scissors in their direction as they tried to de-escalate the situation.

Officers first tased the suspect, then fired their service weapons at him – killing Sosa.

This incident marks the sixth officer-involved shooting of the year.