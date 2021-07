SEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an early morning shooting in Seville.

Deputies say the man was shot around 1:00 a.m. on the 15300 Block of Avenue 383. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening according to investigators.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 559-733-6218.