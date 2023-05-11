FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting in Fresno on Thursday, according to police.

Officers say the victim, a man in his mid-30s, was pulling out trash cans around 1:40 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire outside his home on the 100 block of N. Park Avenue.

Investigators say the shots were fired at the victim’s home from a passing blue sedan. It is unknown how many people were in the sedan – and no other description of the suspect vehicle was provided.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown when the incident took place, but that has since been lifted.

A motive for the shooting is not known at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.