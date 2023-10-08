FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday morning, and authorities are actively searching for the suspect, Fresno Police say.

Investigators received several 9-1-1 calls around 9:17 a.m. with reports of a man in an alleyway near El Monte Way and Backer Avenue, who was hit by gunfire.

Officers arrived to find a Hispanic man in his 30’s suffering from several gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. They also say the first officers on scene acted quickly and applied a tourniquet to the victim’s wounds before he was transported to an area hospital.

Police say at last check he was listed in critical condition and was undergoing surgery.

They also say they aren’t sure where the actual shooting occurred, nor do they don’t know if the incident was gang-related.

Investigators say two people were seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting but they don’t yet know if they are involved in the crime.

The Street Violence Bureau’s Felony Assault Unit has taken over the investigation.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 559-621-7000.