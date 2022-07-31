FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for shooting a man early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of north Ezie Avenue in southeast Fresno around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They say upon their arrival, they found a man in his late 40s with several gunshot wounds to both his upper and lower body.

He was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery. Police say he is listed in critical, yet stable, condition.

Investigators say they’ve learned the man was walking west on Dayton when he was struck by gunfire. Residents in the neighborhood called 9-1-1 and reported hearing two to five gunshots.

Detectives say they canvassed the neighborhood and obtained surveillance video from nearby homes.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 559-621-7000.