MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot after an officer-involved shooting in Madera Friday night, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday night after a deputy conducted a “subject check” of a man in the area of Krohn and Ellis Streets in Madera.

During the contact, shots were fired at the man, striking him. The deputy involved was not injured, according to officials.

The Madera Police Department and Madera County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

The man was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition, deputies say.

Authorities say he will be facing felony charges of resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.