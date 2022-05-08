FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno police say they are investigating an early morning shooting.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at a party in the 2800 block of Garland around 5:00 a.m Sunday.

When they arrived, they say they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Investigators say he was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and his injury is thought to be non-life-threatening.

Officers say they are still trying to figure out what led up to the disturbance. Many of the people in attendance left before officers arrived, but authorities say the ones who did stick around were uncooperative.

Investigators say the residence where the party occurred was struck several times by gunfire and an unoccupied car in the driveway was struck once.