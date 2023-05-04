SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday night officer-involved shooting in the city of Selma.

Officials say a man was shot by an officer during a traffic stop. He was taken to CRMC for non-life-threatening injuries before he was taken to the Fresno County Jail.

The incident went down shortly before midnight near McCall Avenue and Mountain View Avenue in Selma.

Officers pulled over a car for having no license plates. When they went to conduct the stop, something prompted the officer to fire his weapon.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office sent homicide detectives to the scene and they have taken over the investigation.

Thursday, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s Tony Botti could not confirm how many shots were fired or whether the man they’re calling a suspect had a gun or not.

“It’s still unknown right now because we need to interview the officer involved to determine what the suspect did that caused that officer to fire his gun,” said Botti.

But Botti could say the suspect the Selma Police Officer shot at is someone they’re familiar with.

“We do know that he appears to be in his thirties, um and he does have a criminal history. They were able to find one other person, who complied, they just stayed in the vehicle so they were easy to approach and detain,” Botti said.

Botti says the man shot is a convicted felon, but it’s unknown if the other person in the car will be facing any criminal charges. He did specify that they were not arrested.

This is the first major incident involving the Selma Police Department since the tragic death of Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., who was shot in the line of duty and later died after he confronted a suspect back on January 31.

Botti said the sheriff’s office will not identify the suspect or the other person in the car at this time, as they’re continuing to learn more about the situation.