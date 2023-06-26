PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot by a police officer last week has died and was identified by the Porterville Police Department.

According to the Porterville Police Department, at around 7:29 a.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the area of Leggett Street and Putnam Avenue regarding a man identified as Daryl Young, who was reported to be in possession of a firearm. It was also reported that Young had brandished the firearm at a person in the area.

Investigators say when officers arrived in the area, they found Young walking with a woman. When confronted, officers say Young produced a firearm in the presence of officers and intentionally discharged it at the woman, who was struck by gunfire.

One officer returned fire, striking Young. Officers say they rendered medical aid to the suspect and the victim, who were both transported to an area hospital where Young died on Friday.

Officials say Young was determined to be on active Post Release Community Supervision for domestic violence and had an extensive violent criminal history including, kidnapping, negligent discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, resisting arrest, domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

No officers were injured and the firearm used by Young was recovered at the scene, according to police.

The Porterville Police Department says the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was requested to respond and is conducting a criminal investigation into the event. The Porterville Police Department is conducting its own administrative investigation. The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.