Man shot by police after confrontation in east Fresno, expected to survive

FRESNO, Calif. — A man armed with what appeared to be a handgun was shot by police following a confrontation at an east Fresno mobile home park, according to Fresno Police.

Officers received a call at 2:04 a.m. regarding an armed subject threatening to kill himself in the area Cortland and Millbrook avenues at a mobile home park, said Deputy Chief Pat Farmer. Six minutes later, arriving officers saw a man 20 feet ahead of them described as wearing a blue shirt and blue pants armed with what appeared to be a handgun, advancing toward them.

Officers made several commands for the man to put the gun on the ground but he continued to walk toward them.

Two officers then fired their duty weapon striking the suspect once in the face, with the other round missing, Farmer said. The suspect immediately went down and the gun went out of his hand.

First aid was given to the suspect, identified as Sean Patrick Walker, 24, until he was taken by ambulance to Community Regional Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Walker is expected to survive.

Farmer said officers later found that Walker was the person who had originally called 911.

Investigators from the police department, along with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office and the Independent Police Auditor, spent the morning at the scene gathering evidence.

