Man shot by officer after stealing gun from patrol vehicle in Chowchilla, police say

CHOWCHILLA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot by an officer after he broke into a police patrol vehicle and stole a gun out of it, according to the Chowchilla Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, police say an officer spotted the man behind the Chowchilla Police Department’s building near Trinity Avenue and 1st Street with a firearm that he had just grabbed out of a patrol vehicle after breaking into it.

The officer put out a call to dispatch advising there was an armed man in the area, and two more officers soon arrived.

During an exchange, police say at least one officer fired shots at the man, striking him an unspecified number of times.

The officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on the man before he was flown to a local hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Police have not yet identified the man who was shot and no other details on the shooting have been released at this time.

All three officers were uninjured in the shooting and have been placed on paid administrative leave as the Madera County Sheriff’s Office investigates the incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting or the man involved is asked to call the Chowchilla Police Department at (559) 665-8600.