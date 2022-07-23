FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say they are actively investigating a car crash that started with the driver being shot as the car was moving.

Officers say they received a shot spotter notification in the area of Clinton and Maroa just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. As they were responding, they received another call, this one of a car crash two miles away at Clinton and Vassar.

Inside the car, investigators say, there was a man in his 40’s in the driver’s seat and his vehicle crashed into a parked car after he was struck by gunfire. Officers say the man died at the scene. His female passenger, in her 20’s, was not struck but was injured as a result of the crash and was taken to the hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are looking for surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses and have collected several bullet casings from the intersection. They currently are unsure where the gunfire originated.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to call the Fresno Police Department’s non-emergency line at (559) 621-7000.