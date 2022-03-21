FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the man that was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

The victim was identified by Fresno police officers as 30-year-old Corey Childress.

Childress died after he was shot and then crashed his car into a home on Sunday afternoon, according to investigators.

Around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of 6th Street and Saginaw Way after officers received reports of gunshots.

As officers were still on their way out to the scene, they received another report that the car had crashed into the garage of a nearby home.

When officers arrived, they found a Childress suffering from several gunshot wounds inside of the crashed car.

Childress was rushed into surgery at a local hospital, where officials say he later died.

While investigating, officers say they learned that the occupants of two cars had gotten into an argument near the intersection.

At some point during the fight, officials say someone in the suspect’s vehicle pulled out a gun and fired shots into Childress’s car.

Officers say the suspect left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle following the shooting and has not yet been identified.

A description of the suspect has not been provided by officers at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.