Man shot and killed near Fresno movie theater identified, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police Tuesday identified the victim of a shooting that took place at the Campus Pointe Shopping Center.

Frank Sierras, 22, was shot and killed shortly after midnight Tuesday after his white compact vehicle collided with to parking structure of Palazzo at Campus Pointe, a student housing complex, Fresno Police say.

Investigators say a disturbance in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Shopping Center led to Sierras being shot. He drove a short distance away before crashing into the apartment complex, investigators say.

Police say this represents the 38th murder of the year, compared to 18 at the same time last year.

Detectives are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Raul Diaz at 559-621-2449 or Detective Eden Cerda at 559-621-2446 regarding case number 21-036307.