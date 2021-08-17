Man shot and killed in Tulare County, deputies say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sherriff’s deputies say they are investigating a shooting that killed a man near Ivanhoe Monday.

Deputies responded to a call of a person who had been shot in the area of Avenue 320 and Road 156 around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators towed a truck from the scene with front-end damage, but it is unknown how the truck is involved. 

This is a developing story, stay with YourCentralValley.com for more details.

If you have any additional information regarding this case please call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-725-4194.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com