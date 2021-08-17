Man shot and killed in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sherriff’s deputies say they are investigating a shooting that killed a man near Ivanhoe Monday.

Deputies responded to a call of a person who had been shot in the area of Avenue 320 and Road 156 around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators towed a truck from the scene with front-end damage, but it is unknown how the truck is involved.

This is a developing story, stay with YourCentralValley.com for more details.

If you have any additional information regarding this case please call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-725-4194.