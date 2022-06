FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County deputies say they are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday morning.

Deputies say they were called to the Tipton Overpass around 5:30 a.m. at Avenue 152 and Highway 99 for a man down. When deputies arrived they found a man who was shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.