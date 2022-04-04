FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Saturday has been identified.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Brando Smith, according to police.

Police say early Saturday morning around 1:00 a.m. officers responded to Nevada Avenue following a ShotSpotter alert with ten rounds reported.

Officers say when they arrived, they found Smith near the intersection of Nevada and Jackson avenues.

Authorities say Smith was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.