Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno identified

Local News

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno Police say they are looking for witnesses and video surveillance after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in southeast Fresno.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Jackson and Balch avenues.

Detectives say 29-year-old Fresno resident Jose Palomares was walking southbound on Jackson Avenue when a vehicle pulled up to him. 

According to police, an unidentified person got out of a vehicle and fired multiple times towards Palomares, striking him in the upper and lower body. 

Police said the suspect then fled in his vehicle away from the scene. Palomares was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

